Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is mulling over a decisive campaign against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Some of the leaders have suggested to stage ‘dharna three’ (third sit-in) against the premier as the suggestions being made in party meetings have started to reveal.

The party sources have further told that the ultimate decision on all these suggestions will be taken by Imran Khan.

It is worth mentioning here that Imran Khan had demanded PM Nawaz to resign to ensure fair investigation after Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan ordered to form Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its Panama Leaks case verdict.

Imran Khan also said that Nawaz Sharif holds no moral grounds to remain the prime minister after two out of five judges of SC recommended to disqualify him.