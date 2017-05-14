LODHRAN-A PML-N district level leader praised the Punjab government's policies and welfare projects across Punjab province.

PML-N District President Sameena Matloob said that the innovative and revolutionary steps taken by the Punjab chief minister for the promotion and development of education have no precedence in the 70-year history of Punjab.

"He has made Punjab a bright example in educational grounds, in Punjab students are provided with all the resources to get uninterrupted education," she said.

She added that the Punjab CM appointed teachers on merit, contractual teachers were regularized and Danish Schools were established for the promotion of education, she noted.

She added students with the prominent positions have provided with the cash prizes.