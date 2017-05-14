FAISALABAD-The District Quality Control Board has decided to refer 23 cases against the medical stores/clinics of quacks involved in violations of Drug Control Act to the drug court.

According to official sources, the decision was taken during the board meeting held here under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani. The inspection reports of the drug inspectors on 27 cases against the medical stores/clinics were reviewed and it was decided to prosecute 23 medical stores for selling medicines without drug sale licence and involved in the sale of unregistered medicines. The board also decided to get the FIRs registered against two medical stores, involved in gross violations of the Drug Control Act.

The DC ordered to seal the license-less medical stores immediately. He also ordered the officials concerned to ensure effective monitoring of the medical stores and take action against the stores' owners if they are found guilty of violating the law. He stressed upon the Drug Inspectors to prepare strong case against the persons, involved in sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs so that they could be punished by the court as per the law. He also asked the police officers to prepare challans against the druggists to produce them in the court for trial.

Capt Dr Muhammad Siddique, Dr Asfandyar, Secretary Board Arif Shahzad, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sajila Nazir, Drug Inspectors - Mohsin Asghar, Zeshan Ahmad, Khalid Mustafa and Amir Ali Babar attended the meeting.