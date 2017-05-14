Former President and Co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari said on Sunday that rulers have a misunderstanding that they would form government once again in Punjab.

Addressing a ceremony organised in of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zardari said that this time around, the rulers would not be able to steal the mandate through rigging in elections. He accused the federal government of benefiting Islamabad more saying that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has ‘deviated’ from provinces.

He said that the political organisation would not get votes by erecting metro stations and introducing trains. He vowed to run campaigns in every part of the country for general elections 2018.

“We could not campaign for elections in 2013 but we have resolved to expand our pre-election campaign this time to every town and house of the country,” said Zardari.