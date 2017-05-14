GUJRAT:-Two brothers drowned in a canal while taking selfie on Meonwala Bridge near Attowal, Kharian. According to media coordinator Rescue 1122 Jawad Shoukat, a youth named Sheraz, 14, slipped off Meonwala Bridge and fell into canal while taking selfie. His elder brother Shamraiz, 19, dived into the canal to save him. Unfortunately, both of them drowned in the fast-flow of the canal water. On information, rescue divers rushed to the spot and recovered the dead bodies. The deceased brothers were son of Sagheer Ahmed, a resident of Kohlian Village, Kharian.