Sindh government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Karachi's Red Zone today ahead of Pak Sarzameen Party announced march to the Chief Minister's House.

Section 144 disallows the assembly of more than four people in an area. It was put placed hours before the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) was to start its march towards CM House.

A day earlier PSP chairman Mustafa Kamal had said that he expected one million people to march for their rights towards the palace of the Sindh chief minister.