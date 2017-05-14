KAMALIA-Police nabbed a fake sorcerer, confiscated phones used in video recording and registered a FIR against him on the application of a citizen namely Imran.

He was involved in fake faith healing and blackmailing. A number of people had complained to the local authorities against Aamil Baba Younus, a resident of Mohallah Markazi Jamia Masjid. He had been posing as an Aamil and had been involved in immoral activities with females.

Some days ago, he allegedly molested a girl, videotaped her to blackmail her asking for money and sexual favours. She requested to the police for help as he had already taken Rs10,000 from her. DSP Saeed raided his house and arrested him while he was in compromising condition with a girl allegedly exorcising genie out of her.The DSP said that those involved in deception to the public and blackmailing them through such acts will not be shown mercy and will be strictly prosecuted to make an example out of him for such charlatans.