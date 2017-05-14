ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan has ordered for the establishment of special cells in the Supreme Court and High Courts for redressal of complaints of the overseas Pakistanis and also asked the chief justices of high courts to come up with concrete proposals to minimise delay in litigations. The chief justice also took serious notice of delay in completion of the Islamabad Jail Project.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday chaired meetings of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) and the Governing Body, and Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF) at the Supreme Court building. The meetings reviewed performance of special courts/tribunals and showed displeasure on huge backlog and slow pace of disposal of cases. The NJPMC resolved that cells to address the grievances of overseas Pakistanis will be created in the Supreme Court and all high courts. The cell will receive complaints of overseas Pakistanis through email for redressal. The Chief Justice of Pakistan ordered that this arrangement may be widely publicised in print and electronic media for general information.

The NJPMC reviewed the status of construction of Model Jail in Islamabad and showed displeasure over inordinate delay in completion of the Jail. Justice Saqib asked the concerned authorities for early completion of the project to address the problem of prisoners of ICT who are presently confined in overcrowded Central Prison Rawalpindi.

The NJPMC reviewed the performance of administrative tribunal/special courts and noted that a large number of cases are struck up in such courts.

The committee observed that slow pace of disposal of cases is major cause for piling up of backlog. The CJP directed that six months’ performance report may immediately be sought from such tribunals/court for placing before the NJPMC.

Justice Saqib asked the chief justices of the Federal Shariat Court and High Courts to come up with concrete suggestions for minimising delays in litigations from civil court to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Governing Body, AJDF approved the proposal of releasing funds to the District Legal Empowerment Committees (DLECs) established in 106 districts across the country for provision of free legal aid to the deserving litigants who despite having genuine cause are unable to pursue their cases in the courts.

Justice Saqib asked the chief justices of HCs for issuing directives to the district judiciary for utilising this valuable resource for the specified purposes.

The Governing Body, AJDF allowed the Secretariat of LJCP to launch the 10th phase of the AJDF inviting project proposals aimed at legal empowerment of the poor and underprivileged segments of the society.

The ADJF approved the mobile training project of the Federal Judicial Academy for funding and reconstituted the Technical Evaluation Committee, a body mandated to review and recommend projects for funding under the AJDF.

The CJP stated that good decisions if not implemented properly are meaningless. Therefore, he said, being heads of the judiciary this is our responsibility to implement all decisions ambitiously with passion.

The Chief Justices of the High Courts assured their full cooperation and support to achieve the objectives of effective administration of justice which is prerequisite for welfare of our beloved country.

The Chief Justice stated that the judiciary is an important pillar of the State. The other pillars - Executive and Legislature - are also equally important for existence of any State. In modern world, there is no concept of State without existence of any of these three important organs. He emphasised that for an expeditious dispensation of justice, the development and reformation of laws is crucial. He stated that the LJCP is a forum which is primarily mandated to review statutes and other laws of the country for their reformation.

The CJP stated that with the passage of time laws become redundant and many statutes which are part of our statute books need reformation.

For this purpose we have to revamp the LJCP for effectively implementing its mandate. He asked the chief justices of the High Courts to suggest ways and means to bring the LJCP in line with its objective.

Justice Saqib said there is a general perception that justice is not being provided to the common person therefore the judiciary should dispel this perception and make efforts to restore credibility of justice system by improving its service delivery and expeditious dispensation of justice.