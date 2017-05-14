Two Frontier Core (FC) personnel injured in a road side blast at Quetta today, reported Waqt News.

According to details, the bomb exploded at roadside in area of Marget.

The FC vehicle was on routine petrol when it was targeted by the militants.

The security forces have cordoned off the area as a search operation is underway.

The injured security personnel have been rushed to the nearby hospital.

The terrorist attacks have increased in Balochistan in last few days. Three days ago, the convoy of JUI-F leader and Deputy Speaker of Senate Ghafoor Haidri was targeted by militants in Mastung.

At least 27 people were killed in the attack while Haidri got injured.

Yesterday, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) killed 10 labourers in Gwadar when they were working on a road.

The provincial government has stated that foreign actors are behind this recent surge.