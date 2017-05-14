“India is attempting to destabilise Pakistan”, said Minister of Defence, Khawaja Asif, here today.

He said that”We will defend our borders at any cost”.

The working boundary between Pakistan and India is tense, he added.

Yesterday, India violated the ceasefire agreement, injuring three civilians caught in the cross-border firing. Pakistan Army soldier was also martyred in the incident. Pakistan Army responded befittingly to unprovoked aggression from India.

Referring to the Mastung and Gwadar incident, he said that no religion permits the killing of innocent civilians and the recent trend of attacks is aimed at destabilising Pakistan.