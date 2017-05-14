PESHAWAR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that he would move to court if the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms (PCER) failed to finalise its proposals regarding election reforms within one week.

“The government should take political parties into confidence and complete work on election reforms within one week. In this connection, I am in contact with other political parties,” Zardari said while talking to media persons at the residence of PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Mohammad Humayun Khan.

Zardari, on the first day of his four-day visit to KP, spent a busy day on Saturday. Accompanied by Senator Farhatullah Babar, former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, Nair Hussain Bukhari, and Rukhsana Bangash, Zardari and his team were welcomed by Senator Khanzada Khan, Humayun Khan, Sardar Ali Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, former KP governor Masood Kausar, Rahim Dad Khan and others.

Soon after his arrival, Zardari met with party’s former and sitting parliamentarians including senators, MNAs, MPAs and office-bearers.

He recalled that his party had accepted the election results for the sake of democracy. He said that the PPP had to win the coming elections, which, according to him, would be held in eight to nine months. “We want neutral and transparent elections,” Zardari said adding “we will win the next elections.” He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government in the centre has the same thinking as the martial law rulers had. “Nawaz Sharif is ruling the country like a Mughal emperor,” he said.

The PPP co-chairman said that his party had fought undemocratic forces in the past and would do so in the future. He said that the government was taking loans after loans to run the affairs of the state, making the life the people difficult, and in return, prices of every item have ballooned.

In a reference to PM Nawaz, Zardari said that they would make the king accountable for it. He said the country was being ruled by a king, who was even not familiar with his country’s borders. He said that the king could not protect the country borders.

Zardari also visited the residence of senior ANP leader late Haji Adeel and expressed condolence with the bereaved family. Besides others, ANP MNA Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Mian Iftikhar Hussian and others were also present.

Talking to media persons, Zardari said that Haji Adeel was a great politician. “I will try my best to walk in his footsteps.” And I will also request the ANP leadership to do so,” he said.

He said that Haji Adeel had rendered a lot of sacrifices for Pakistan during his lifetime and he never drifted from the path of democracy. He said that late Adeel was my brother.

When asked a question about PTI chief Imran Khan’s bribery allegations against him, Zardari said: “I have come to meet the family of Haji Adeel for condolence and people are asking me about corruption.” “Next time, thank you,” he said.

Zardari also held a meeting with PPP provincial cabinet and attended a dinner at the residence of former PPP president Anwar Saifullah Khan and discussed party affairs.