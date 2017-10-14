HAFIZABAD-The police recovered eight workers from the illegal confinement of a rice mills owner during a raid on the mills situated in Soligin Kharal area here the other day.

The police a registered a case against the mills owner Haji Malik Nazir, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Nawaz, Sheraz Khan, Hashim Khan and 15 others.

According to police source, Imtiaz along with Ahmad Faraz, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Nawaz and four other labourers, residents of Vehari had been working in White Pearl Rice Mills in Soligin Kharal. A few days ago, however, a dispute cropped up between the owner and labourers and they exchanged harsh words. Uon which the owner and 19 others allegedly threatened the labourers with dire consequences and locked all of them in a room at the rice mills where they remained detained without any food for five days. On a tip-off, the police raided the mills and recovered detainees from the captivity.

Burewala among eight model cities

BUREWALA-Burewala has been selected among the eight cities to be model cities with the help of World Bank and PMDFC, under which training of the Municipal Committee personnel will start in the current financial year.

According to Burewala Municipal Committee Chairman Muhammad Ashiq Arain, under the project, mega projects of water supply, sanitation and streetlights will be carried out. He informed that a team comprising World Bank and PMDFC officials had visited various MCs two months ago and selected eight cities out of 180 towns and cities of Punjab province. He said that personnel of various MCs have been selected in this regard whose training program has started in Lahore. He expressed his hope that after completion of the projects, Burewala will become a model city, which will offer all basic facilities to the citizens.