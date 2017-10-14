Minister for Interior, Planning, Development & Reform, Ahsan Iqbal, while addressing a gathering at the Embassy Forum, highlighted the economic gains and the security successes of Pakistan, achieved in the last four years.

In his remarks, the minister shared the remarkable progress made by Pakistan in the macroeconomic sector through prudent fiscal policies which have resulted in economic growth rate of over 5.3 per cent per annum.

Major economic projects were under way, such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), that would generate business opportunities for foreign investors in coming years.

The security situation has improved considerably after successful military operations in the tribal areas as well as other parts of the country. Through the valiant efforts of Pakistan's security forces and the determination of the entire nation, the country had reversed the tide of terrorism which had gripped it five years ago.

He also shared the various measures taken by the government including energy projects that will add 10,000 MW to the national energy supply.

He was hopeful that power shortages could be fully overcome in the near future. By redressing the energy shortfall, the government was keen to boost economic productivity.

Ahsan Iqbal also shared initiatives taken by the government to enhance education, empower women, improve healthcare and reduce poverty in Pakistan. He also sought support for the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor.

On Pak-US relations, the minister expressed the hope that both countries would continue to work together in future as they had been strategic partners over the last seven decades.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry thanked the minister for sharing his views on the occasion and helping to promote Pakistan's positive image in the US.