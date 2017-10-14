SANGLA HILL-The government is making all-out efforts to achieve the targets set by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for development of the country.

It was stated by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ch Barjees Tahir at a public meeting held after the inauguration of newly-constructed roads and other development projects at Chak 111/RB Charvind and 113/ RB Badomalhi here the other day.

He said all the development projects would be completed within stipulated period. He said the political rivals, conspiring against Nawaz Sharif, would never succeed. He said the country cannot afford any kind of political and economic instability. He said that Imran Khan and his party crossed all limits in enmity with Nawaz Sharif.

Ch Barjees Tahir said Imran Khan has launched a negative and baseless propaganda about political situation and economy of the country. He said people of Pakistan are mature and they can understand the difference between 2013 and present day Pakistan. He said that a significant decrease had been witnessed in inflation during the last four years. He said people are well aware of baseless propaganda against Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

He condemned undemocratic action of October 12, 1999. "Had the democracy not been derailed, we would have more prosperous Pakistan today and motorways and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would have been completed many years earlier," he claimed. He said the masses have a firm belief in public-friendly government of the PML-N. He claimed the PML-N would sweep the next general election.

On the occasion, PML-N provisional joint secretary Mian Azam Sharif, MSF senior vice president Asim Randhawa, Hafiz Abdul Rehman Tahir and Amir Javed Hashmi were present on the occasion.