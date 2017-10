China Radio International is launching Dosti Channel FM 98 in Lahore in collaboration with Radio Pakistan, reported by Radio Pakistan

A ceremony will be held at the Broadcasting House in Lahore on Saturday evening to launch the transmission.

Director General Radio Pakistan Sheraz Latif, Director News and Current Affairs Javed Khan Jadoon and Chinese officials will attend the ceremony.

The Dosti Channel will broadcast programs in Urdu, Chinese and English languages.