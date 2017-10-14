BAHAWALNAGAR:-The Counter-Terrorism Department Friday claimed to have arrested member of a banned outfit along with huge quantity of hate materials. According to sources, CTD Bahawalnagar, on a tip-off, arrested a hate-monger who is member of a banned outfit. The suspect was later identified as Qari Rafique, a member of outlawed LeJ. The CTD also recovered hate materials including flags, stickers etc. The CTD registered a case against the suspect who has been shifted to unidentified location for investigation.