SIALKOT-A senior doctor was found murdered at his private clinic located at Sialkot city's Rangpura-Maha Raja Road locality here on Friday.

According to the police, some unknown accused strangulated Dr Mohsin Naqvi,56, at his clinic. Some locals informed the police that two persons had entered his clinic and killed the doctor by strangulating him.

The police said that Dr Mohsin was reportedly alone at his clinic and later found murdered there. He was a senior child specialist deputed at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for several years. Police remained unable to find out any clue of the murder. A large number of people including doctors gathered around his clinic to mourn the murder.

People strongly condemned the brutal and mysterious murder of their senior colleague. Police shifted the body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.

Youth assaulted by three men

KASUR -An 18-year-old youth was allegedly assaulted by three fiendish men in Hussain Khanwala area of Ganda Singh Wala here the other day. Idrees told Ganda Singh Wala Police that three suspects including Waqas and Adnan Ashraf lured his son to sugarcane field near Lakhy Dogar Morr where they allegedly assaulted him. The police registered a case against he accused and launched investigation.