SIALKOT-Police registered cases against the students of local colleges and villagers for setting two buses ablaze in separate incidents after a student was crushed to death by a bus near Daska city.

As many as 35 nominated students/villagers and 30 unknown accused had set ablaze his bus (No.LRJ-9055) at Glotiyaan-Daska stop in Thursday evening when the bus was moving towards Faisalabad from Sialkot via Daska.

According to the FIR (N0.517/2017), lodged at Daska Saddr police station by Hajipura-Sialkot based transporter Asif Bajwa under sections 7-ATA (Anti Terrorism Act), 147, 149, 324, 427, 431 and 436 PPC, the mob stopped the bus and got the passengers out of the bus. Later, they sprinkled patrol on the bus and set it ablaze to lodge their strong protest against the brutal killing of the local private college's student Huzaima Ejaz of village Burj Araaiyaan-Daska.

The accused also kidnapped the bus driver Muhammad Boota, the FIR revealed. The protesting people had blocked the traffic for three hours on main Daska-Gujranwala Road by burning tyres near Glotiyaan-Daska in Thursday evening.

Also the Daska City police registered a case against 12 nominated students of different colleges and 50 other known accused for burning another bus.

The police registered the case on the report of Sub Inspector Mehmoodul Hassan under sections 147, 149, 324, 342, 431, 436 and 440 PPC, the outraged students first hurled stone on the bus and later set it ablaze after sprinkling patrol on it.

The protesting students also kidnapped and held hostage the bus driver, thrashed and tortured him badly. Police saved his life. The accused also kept the traffic blocked for three consecutive hours on main Daska-Sialkot Road by burning tyres.

Meanwhile, Motra police registered a case against accused driver Imtiaz of a local factory's bus for killing village Rangeypur-Narowal based Aqsa Bilal and her nephew Shehzad by hitting their motorcycle badly and killing them on the spot. the incident took place near village Bhallowali-Motra, Daska tehsil.

They had come to meet their relatives. Daska police handed over the dead bodies to the grieved family for burial after autopsy at Daska Civil Hospital.

Customs seize Rs3m

smuggled items

An anti-smuggling squad seized different smuggled goods including Indian clothes, 250 cartoons of juices and electronics items from different vehicles during checking near River Chenab Bridge.

According to senior officials of the Sialkot Customs Collectorate, worth of these items is Rs30 million. It has also arrested three drivers of the vehicles carrying these smuggled items and sent them behind bars. The officials added that further investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, the Excise and Taxation Department seized as many as 1,299 illegal and unauthorized numberplates of different vehicles during checking in Gujranwala Division.

According to the senior E&T officials, these teams also checked more than 3,000 vehicles and challaned 207 vehicles for having no numberplates in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. It also impounded 35 other vehicles due to nonpayment of token taxes.