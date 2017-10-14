Chief of General Staff (CGS), UK Army, General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter met with Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt at Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Saturday.

According to the ISPR statement, General Nicholas was given a detailed briefing on Operation Rud-Ul-Fasad, border management, the return of TDP and major developmental and rehabilitation projects commenced by Pak Army in different parts of FATA and tribal areas.

He has also briefed about the achievements of Operation Khyber IV and Pak-Afghan border fencing.

General Nicholas also visited the historical Khyber pass and experienced the traditional tribal culture.

On his arrival in the Corpd Commander Pehawar, Sir Nicholas Patrick laid floral wrath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tribute to the martyred of Pakistan Army.

Commander 11 Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt accompanied the visiting dignitary during the visit.