Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said the government has provided enabling environment to the business community to take forward the country on the path of development.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with inauguration of country's first coal, clinker, and cement terminal at Port Qasim in Karachi today.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said there is high growth and low inflation scenario in the country.

The Prime Minister once again stressed that democracy is imperative for development of the country. Power rests with the masses to elect their representatives.

He said when the PML (N) assumed power four years ago, the country was faced with many challenges including power outages.

He said government ten thousand megawatts of power to the system keeping in view the future requirements of the country.

Similarly, today gas is available to all the consumers.

The Prime Minister said the government has also spread the network of motorways and highways.

The PML (N) invests in development projects not for the sake of votes but for the country's progress and prosperity.

Referring to the newly built terminal, the Prime Minister said the state of the art facility will facilitate cement and clinker exports.