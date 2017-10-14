QUETTA - Unidentified armed men opened fire on a police patrolling party at Fakir Muhammad Road here, killing a cop and injuring two security men as well as a child.

According to police, two suspected motorcyclists targeted a police party at Faqir Muhammad Road, resulting in martyrdom of Muhammad Ali, a lawman of Industrial Area police station. Two policemen, Raza Muhammad and Muhammad Imran, sustained injuries. A child was also injured in the attack.

On receiving information, police and Frontier Constabulary contingents cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

“Two policemen and five-year-old Muzamil were brought to Civil Hospital Quetta,” said Dr Waseem Baig, spokesman for the hospital. Dr Waseem added condition of all the three injured was stable.

Acting IGP Ayoub Qureshi and DIG Abdur Razzaq Cheema visited Civil Hospital to inquire after the injured police officials.

The funeral prayer of martyred Ali Muhammad, offered at Quetta police line, was attended by high police officials.

Targeted assaults on policemen have become a routine. Four police officials, including Quaidabad SP Mubarak Shah, were shot dead on July 13 in Killi Deeba, Quetta, and three security men were martyred by unidentified killers on June 11 at a police check-post near Chaki Shahwani on Sariab Road.

IGP Qureshi said the police have geared up measures to stop street crime in Quetta due to which a cop embraced martyrdom and two other law enforcers sustained injures in exchange of fire with miscreants.

The IGP, talking to media men during his visit to the crime spot, said exchange of fire between the policemen and attackers took place at Fakir Muhammad Road. He was flanked by Regional Police Officer and Quetta DIG Abdur Razzaq Cheema and other high-ups. Qureshi said police patrol has been accelerated in the city to check rising street crime.

The IGP said role of media men was very imperative and urged them to focus on factual reporting. He vowed no stone will be left unturned to eradicate streets crime.