SADIQABAD-The Hindu community has all set to celebrate Diwali on October 19, said PML-N local minority leader Vijay Kumar.

Talking to The Nation, he said prior to Diwali celebrations, cheques worth Rs2.3 million would be distributed to 478 members of the community in Bahawalpur. Similarly, cheques worth Rs2.6 million would be distributed to 523 members of the Hindu community in Rahim Yar Khan by the government. He said the cheques would be distributed on October 14 at Circuit House in Bahawalpur and on October 15 at Sheikh Khalifa Public School in Rahim Yar Khan. PLM-N MPA Saith Kanji Ram would distribute cheques to the community members, he added.

Sadiqabadians show

belief in PTI

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would emerge as an invincible power under the leadership of its chairman Imran Khan with the public assistance, PTI South Punjab President Sajjad Ahmed Warraich.

Talking to media at Sadiqabad Press Club, he claimed that Sadiqabad has become a hub of the PTI. The recent PTI public meeting here has proved its popularity among Sadiqabadians. Mr Warraich expressed gratitude to the people including mediamen for participating and covering the PTI rally. He vowed to provide people with basic facilities of life at their doorsteps.

Better co-op

Better cooperation between the bar and bench is helpful not only in the provision of speedy justice to the common man but it is also a key to mitigate problems being confronted by the oppressed segments of society.

It was stated by newly-posted Additional District and Sessions Judge - Hafiz Abdul Hameed and Asif Sial at a welcoming ceremony held in their honour at Justice Munir Khan Shaheed Hall here the other day.

They urged the lawyers to play their due role to provide justice to the people. The newly-posted judges stressed the need for adhering to the teachings of Prophet (SAWW) in providing justice to the people. "It will be helpful establish long-lasting peace in society," they pointed out. Additional District and Sessions Judge Akhtar Hussain Kalyar also spoke on the occasion. A large number of lawyers and judges attended the ceremony.

Later, Sadiqabad Tehsil Bar Association President Shabbir Ahmed Khalti and general secretary Jam Fakhruddin presented a bouquet of flowers to the newly-posted judges.