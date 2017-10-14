RAWALPINDI: Indian Army on Saturday resorted to unprovoked intense fire in Satwal and Nikial Sectors. Besides targeting civilian population in Tetrinote, Manwa, Satwal and Balakot villages injuring a six-year-old girl, Aiqa Ramzan, and 45 years old Sikandar Hussain r/o village Lanjot, Indian Army also targeted Rawalkot Poonch Crossing Point (RPCP) and the visitors’ stand at RPCP.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Army aggressively and effectively responded to the hostile fire, silenced their guns and caused considerable damage to the posts carrying out the fire.

Targeting civilians will not deter Kashmiri people from their just struggle against Indian oppression.