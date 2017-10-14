Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says the government has made the heavy investment during past three years to generate ten thousand megawatt electricity, reported by Radio Pakistan

In an interview, he said the provinces are getting sufficient funds due to better tax collection in the country launched by the present government.

The Minister said Pakistan’s economy is improving gradually and the economic conditions are now much better as compared to 2013.

He called for not issuing irresponsible statements on the economy.