QUETTA - An Iranian high-level delegation arrived in Balochistan port City of Gwadar to participate in Pak-Iran 21st Joint Border Commission moot.

The Iranian 20-member delegation was headed by Deputy Governor Iranian Sistan-Balochistan Ali Ashgar Mir Shikari and Counsel General of Iran in Balochistan Muhammad Rafi while Balochistan Chief Secretary and other high officials were participating in the meeting.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary Aurangzeb Haque reached Gwadar on four-day visit to participate in Pak-Iran 21rd Joint Border Commission (JBC) moot scheduled to be held in Balochistan port City.

CTD nabs suspect with hate material

BAHAWALNAGAR (Staff Reporter): The Counter-Terrorism Department Friday claimed to have arrested member of a banned outfit along with huge quantity of hate materials. According to sources, CTD Bahawalnagar, on a tip-off, arrested a hate-monger who is member of a banned outfit. The suspect was later identified as Qari Rafique, a member of outlawed LeJ.

The CTD also recovered hate materials including flags, stickers etc. The CTD registered a case against the suspect who has been shifted to unidentified location for investigation.