ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan owns 300 kanals (37.5 acres) of agriculture land in Mohra Noor, Bani Gala, in the Federal capital’s outskirts.

This was disclosed by Islamabad Chief Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali on Friday who submitted details of the properties owned by the PTI chief and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri in an Anti-Terrorism Court.

The Commissioner said that Imran purchased the land in his former wife Jemima’s name, adding, that Qadri owns no property in Islamabad.

The court is hearing a case regarding the attack on then Islamabad Operations SSP Asmatullah Junejo and State buildings during the 2014 protest sit-in by PAT and PTI.

At the last hearing on Friday, the court observed that the police, despite

earlier orders, have failed to submit Imran and Qadri’s property records.

The court, while hearing the case, directed the capital’s Inspector General and Chief Commissioner to submit details of their properties in the capital. The status of both political leaders as absconders continues.