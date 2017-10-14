Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court yesterday issued notices to three officials of capital police in a contempt of court petition, for allegedly torturing lawyers outside the federal judicial complex.

A single bench of IHC, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, conducted hearing of the petition.

Earlier, the same bench had, on October 5, directed the concerned authorities not to stop lawyers and litigants from entering the federal judicial complex.

In the said order, Justice Miangul Hassan had noted, “The members of legal fraternity cannot be barred from entry into courts of law to attend their cases.”

“Any obstruction being placed before the litigants or their lawyers in attending their cases before the courts would amount to transgression of the fundamental right to access of justice,” he added.

Three lawyers including Khalid Mehmood Khan, Kalsoom Akhtar and Miraj Tareen advocates filed the contempt of court petition before the IHC saying that the respondents flouted court’s orders dated October 5.

In their petition, they cited SSP Islamabad Jamil Hashmi, SSP Sajid Kayani and DSP Idress Rathore as respondents and contended that they illegally restrained the applicants from entering the federal judicial complex and humiliated the applicants.

Around 10 lawyers’ sustained injuries in the incident.

After hearing this case, the IHC bench issued notices to the three police officials. Barrister Jehangir Jadoon and Malik Siddique Awan representing the petitioners said that the respondents should be summoned in person before the court.

However, Justice Miangul asked the lawyers not to worry as first notices will be served then respondents could be sent to jail.

Later, the court deferred the hearing in this matter till October 18 for further proceedings.

In the evening, the legal community also held a press conference and strongly condemned the police torture on the lawyers.

Speaking on the occasion, lawyers including Israr Malik Advocate, Siddique Awan Advocate, Shaista Tabassum Khan Sultanpuri and others said that the police officials restrained the lawyers from entering the complex despite the clear directions of IHC and tortured the lawyers.

They vowed to protect the lawyers and maintain the dignity of legal fraternity.

The lawyers demanded immediate suspension of the three police officials and strict legal action against them for flouting the court orders.

shahid rao