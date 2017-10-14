Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique says no foreign country has the right to dictate Pakistan on any matter including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reported by Radio Pakistan

Addressing a function in Lahore on Saturday, he said CPEC is a long-term project, which will pay dividends for the next four to five decades.

The Minister said Pakistan is not ready to listen "Do More" anymore.

He said Pakistan has done a great job and the armed forces, police and civilians have sacrificed thousands of lives.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said China does not interfere in the matters of its friends and it only focuses on economic matters.

He said Pakistan is a nuclear power. It has one of the world's best forces. Besides, there is a strong judiciary, a vibrant media, people have right to vote and political parties are working for the welfare of people.

The Minister said Pakistan Railways is still facing deficit but it has been reduced with the efforts of the Railways administration.