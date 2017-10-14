Inspector Shakeel Ahmed today lodged an FIR in the Ramna police station against lawyers for manhandling him outside the accountability court on yesterday.

A video that emerged after the incident showed lawyers slapping and pushing Inspector Ahmed, who was deployed at the accountability court, ahead of the indictment proceedings against the Sharifs.

The accountability court judge, hearing corruption cases against the Sharif family was forced to adjourn the proceedings due to the unprecedented ruckus caused by lawyers on Friday.

Yesterday, Maryam Nawaz and her husband MNA Capt (r) Safdar reached the complex in connection with a corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging ownership of London properties by Sharif family.

As the hearing began, the lawyers initiated a protest inside the courtroom claiming that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission to lawyers to be present for court hearings inside the judicial complex as well as the accountability court stating it be “an open court”.

While the police made efforts to restrict entry of non-essential people including lawyers into the judicial complex, only selected people were allowed inside the complex. This led to a scuffle with the police authorities, causing at least one lawyer to be injured.