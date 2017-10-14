Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali says people will have uninterrupted electricity supply from next year, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Addressing a function in Faisalabad on Saturday, he said the energy projects being implemented will not only help end load-shedding by 2018 but also generate extra-electricity to expedite the pace of national progress.

The Minister of State said various development projects have also been launched, which will improve living standard of people.

He said people have rejected all those elements who are creating hindrance in national progress and prosperity.