Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reached Karachi where he inaugurated Pakistan's first coal, clinker and cement terminal at Port Qasim today.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah welcomed him on Airport.

According to details, the terminal holds the capability of handling 12million ton coal in a bulk. The terminal has been completed in three years with cost of $285million.

While addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi has said the government has provided enabling environment to the business community to take forward the country on the path of development.

According to Radio Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi said there is high growth and low inflation scenario in the country.

The Prime Minister once again stressed that democracy is imperative for development of the country. Power rests with the masses to elect their representatives.

He said when the PML (N) assumed power four years ago, the country was faced with many challenges including power outages.

He said government ten thousand megawatts of power to the system keeping in view the future requirements of the country.

Similarly, today gas is available to all the consumers.

The Prime Minister said the government has also spread the network of motorways and highways.

The PML (N) invests in development projects not for the sake of votes but for the country's progress and prosperity.

Referring to the newly built terminal, the Prime Minister said the state of the art facility will facilitate cement and clinker exports.