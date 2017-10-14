ISLAMABAD:- Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi launched Commemorative Postage Stamp in the honour of Maulana Mufti Mahmood during a special ceremony held at PM Office. The postage stamp has been launched in recognition of invaluable religious as well as political services of Maulana Mufti Mahmood. Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Akram Durrani, Maulana Ameer Zaman and senior officers of Pakistan Post also attended the ceremony.–STAFF REPORTER
