BUREWALA/ SAHIWAL/ -GUJRANWALA/ KASUR-Different religious parties and organisations along with civil society members took out a protest rallies against Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah for his alleged pro-Qadiyanis statement here on Friday.

In Sahiwal, rallies were taken out by different religious organisations from Jamia Rehmania, District Bar, Mazdoor Pully and Saddr Chowk. The participants reached Sahiwal Press Club where they staged a protest demonstration. The organisations including Tehreeke Hurmate Rasool, Tehreeke Mzahab Lawyer Forum, Tehreek-e-Istehkam Pakistan and Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasoolallah demanded action against Rana Sanaullah. They also demanded an inquiry against those who attempted to repeal Khatme Nubuwwat clause from Election Bill. Maulana Ziaulla Bukhari, Maulana Sabir Hussain Shah, Ch Amin, Hafiz Mudassar and Maulana Bashir speak on the occasion.

In Gujranwala, various religious parties held protest rallies against the government alleged attempt to repeal Khatme Nubuwwat clause on GT Road. The rallies were led by local leaders of Sunni Tehreek, Jamaate Ahle Sunnat and Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa. The protesters were holding banners in favour of Khatme Nubuwwat. They chanted slogans against Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah for allegedly calling Qadiyanis Muslims. They demanded the government take action against the minister.

In Kasur, Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasoolallah took a protest rally against Rana Sanullah's controversial statement. They vehemently criticised him for calling Qadiyanis as Muslims. Workers of other political and religious organisations also attended the rally. The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with quotations on finality of Prophethood. They demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan take action against the minister.

In Burewala, the activists and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Jamaatut Dawa and other religious parties and civil society organisations protested against Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah's statement about Qadianis and demanded the Punjab chief minister to take action against him.

Addressing protesters, PTI City President Farooq Awan, Ejaz Aslam, Hafiz Muhammad Yasir Rashidi and others said that the provincial law minister has assaulted on the sentiments of the entire nation, adding that the Constitution clearly mentions Qadianis as non-Muslim and it seems a well-thought-out plot to resurrect this issue, which will very dangerous. "We will start a movement in the entire country to foil this conspiracy" PTI leaders Ghulam Mustafa Bhatti, Tehsil President Tariq Mehmood Bajwa, senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Rao Irshad Ahmed Khan told the protesters. TBA Secretary Ali Javed Gujra, Pakistan People's Party leaders - Afzal Tahir Bhatti, Syed Khalid Hussain Shah, civil society and a large number of citizens attended the protest. The participants carried placards and chanted slogans.