Sharif to appear before court on 19th

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Friday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be returning to the country to appear before the accountability court on October 19.

Addressing a press conference, he regretted that certain vested interests were trying to link the ruckus on the premise of the accountability between lawyers and police with the PML-N and said that the ruling party always accorded respect to courts and upheld the courts’ decision even if it came against them despite their serious reservations.

Chaudhry criticised those who were trying to dig out a conspiracy from a mere administrative mismanagement and said that they would continue to work for the supremacy of law and the Constitution.

The minister said that they have accepted and implemented the court’s decision despite having serious reservations over it and in the course of investigation and court’s trial they had surrendered their legal and constitutional rights. “So, how the party which has a history of remaining within the precincts of law and Constitution deviated from its party discipline,” he questioned.

The minister said that no PML-N lawyer created rowdiness within the court premises as the lawyers had some hard talk with the police force at a picket far away from the courts compound.

A few senior lawyers present in the courtroom were just lodging their complaint with the judge about the roughing up of some of their colleagues by the police, he claimed.

Dr Chaudhry said that former premier Sharif would be returning and he would himself appear before the court at the next date of hearing.

Earlier, State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry deplored the clashes between police personnel and members of legal fraternity outside the accountability court prior to graft proceedings against Sharif family members.

The state minister said that an inquiry into the matter has been ordered. “I will hold consultative meetings with the lawyers to devise a strategy to avert any untoward incident in the future,” he said.

He urged the media to play a responsible and unbiased role as he claimed the clashes took place outside the court premises, dispelling the media reports that a scuffle broke out within the courtroom.

“The PML-N believes in the supremacy of the law and no party leaders and activists were involved in the clashes,” Chaudhry claimed. However, he admitted the incident was regretful.

