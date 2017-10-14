BAHAWALPUR-A walk was organised here on Friday in connection with Jashn-e-Bahawalpur being held to promote national unity and local culture.

The walk, led by General Officer Commanding 35 Div. Maj-Gen Muazzam, was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life and students from different schools.

The walk started from Gulzar Sadiq and ended at Noor Mahel Bahawalpur. Objective of the walk was to promote national unity and local culture. Camel and horse dances and performance of the Army band enthral the audience and got standing ovation.

General Officer Commanding 35 Div, Maj-Gen Moazzam Ejaz, former Olympian Samiullah, world longest man Haq Nawaz, CEO Bahawalpur Cantt Board Zafar Mehmood and others pose for a group photo.–Staff photo