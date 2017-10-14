SADIQABAD-Citizens lack clean drinking water as the water filtration plants, installed at different places in Sadiqabad city at a cost of millions of rupees, have been left knackered since long.

During a survey, residents of different localities told The Nation that water filtration plants across the city are not functioning. They added that the authorities concerned are least bothered for the plants' rehabilitation.

They informed that the plants were installed by the Punjab government to provide potable water to the public. Since then, the authorities have not allocated necessary funds for their repair although the government has been providing millions of rupees under the head of repair and rehabilitation to the water filtration plants.

They said that the Fesco has cut power supply to the filtration plants. Moreover, the operators working at these plants have not been provided salaries for several months. Citizens blamed the officials concerned for the situation. They demanded early repair to the plants so that they could get potable water, safe to drink.

Bar-bench co-op stressed for speedy justice

Better cooperation between the bar and bench is helpful not only in the provision of speedy justice to the common man but it is also a key to mitigate problems being confronted by the oppressed segments of society.

It was stated by newly-posted Additional District and Sessions Judge - Hafiz Abdul Hameed and Asif Sial at a welcoming ceremony held in their honour at Justice Munir Khan Shaheed Hall here the other day. They urged the lawyers to play their due role to provide justice to the people. The newly-posted judges stressed the need for adhering to the teachings of Prophet (SAWW) in providing justice to the people. "It will be helpful establish long-lasting peace in society," they pointed out. Additional District and Sessions Judge Akhtar Hussain Kalyar also spoke on the occasion.

A large number of lawyers and judges attended the ceremony.

Later, Sadiqabad Tehsil Bar Association President Shabbir Ahmed Khalti and general secretary Jam Fakhruddin presented a bouquet of flowers to the newly-posted judges.