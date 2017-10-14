KAMALIA-A walk was organised by different poultry associations in connection with World Egg Day here the other day.

The walk was led by chief patron of Punjab Poultry Association (PPA) and Kamalia Municipality chairman Malik Sharif, PPA President Ch Shahid Iqbal Gujjar and Jutt Poultry Traders CEO Ch Tahir Jutt. The walk started from Mandi Mod Kamalia and ended at Thana Chowk. The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with quotations, highlighting importance of eggs in daily diet. Eggs were distributed to schoolchildren at the end of the walk.

Addressing the participants, Kamalia Municipality Chairman Malik Sharif said egg is a complete and affordable diet. He said the use of eggs in daily meals has been increasing across the world, adding Pakistan poultry industry is a big contributor to eggs' exports.

Jutt Poultry Trader CEO Ch Tahir Jutt said eggs play a vital role in keeping human body healthy. He said eggs are important for the growth of children. "It is a diet which must be included in every student's breakfast," he maintained. He said eggs contain protein which strengthens the human body. It also nourishes the brain, he added. Eggs help cure gastrointestinal disorders, diarrhoea and malnutrition, he informed the participants. He said proteins in eggs reduce the desire for overeating and hence prevent obesity. He stated eggs contain adequate quantity of selenium and iodine which are very useful for pregnant women.

ZIKRE HUSSAIN CONFERENCE

A conference titled "Zikre Imam Hussain (RA)" was organized at the residence of Imran Bakery owner Ali Jutt. A large number of people attended the conference. Municipality Chairman Malik Sharif was the chief guest. Addressing the participants, Nawaz Faridi threw light on the philosophy and martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA). Naats were also recited on the occasion.

JOGGING TRACK

Chief Executive Officer of Jutt Poultry Traders, Ch Tahir Jutt stressed the need for a jogging track in Kamalia. Talking to media, Ch Tahir said that public representatives are busy constructing roads and streets. These projects must continue but parks and walking/jogging tracks are also needed for public recreation.

He said the jogging tracks can be constructed at a number of government properties lying unused. He urged the local lawmakers to put a little effort for this purpose.