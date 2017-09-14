AHMEDPUR EAST:-A 10-year-old kid was slaughtered by a shopkeeper in Mohalla Katra Ahmed Khan. Bilal had purchased a biscuit packet from shopkeeper Ayaz for Rs20 net prize. Bilal asked the shopkeeper to give him the prize money but he refused. As he insisted on getting the prize money from the shopkeeper, Ayaz flared up and cut his throat. On receiving the information, a large number of people rushed to the scene. City police arrested the accussed and sent him behind bars.



Dead body of Bilal was removed to THQ Hospital for autopsy.