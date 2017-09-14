BAHAWALPUR-A three-day polio immunization campaign will start from 18th of September in Bahawalpur district where more than 600,000 children under five will be vaccinated against the disease.

In this regard, a meeting was held in DCO Office to review the arrangements which was presided by Deputy Commissioner Nausheen Malik.

She said that during the anti-polio campaign, not a single child remain unvaccinated. She added that Health Department teams be dispatched earlier to the Cholistan, River Belt and other remote areas. She directed that polio teams be briefed properly before dispatching so that target results can be attained properly.

It was told in the meeting that 1,401 teams will work during the campaign including 1,103 mobile teams, 157 fixed teams, BVH, THQ, RHC and other centres will be made functional for polio immunisation campaign. Similarly, 123 teams will be placed at bus stands, railway station, toll plazas and 18 teams will vaccinate the children who are visiting bazaars with their parents with 275 area incharge. However, 122 union council monitoring officers and 6 tehsil supervisors will be deployed for purpose. It was further told in the meeting that after the three day campaign, unvaccinated kids would be vaccinated. In case no team arrives at the people’s doorsteps, health department can be contacted via its toll free helpline.