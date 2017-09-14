GUJRANWALA-Dacoits and thieves went on the rampage in the city as the people were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in about 31 attacks of the outlaws here the other day.

In Wazirabad Saddr area armed men intercepted Rizwan and looted Rs42,000, two cellphones, locket set, in Ghakkar Mandi robbers snatched Rs73,000, three cellphones from Noman, in Sabzi Mandi area swindlers took away Rs13,000, cellphone and gold ring from a woman, at Ahmed Nagar, dacoits snatched Rs22,000, two cellphones from Ahmed, in Ferozwala Farhan was deprived of Rs37,000, two cellphones and locket set on gunpoint and in Tatlewali robbers looted Rs. 85 thousands, two gold rings, locket set from Qaiser.

In Khiali police limits, armed men entered in the shop of Waleed and decamped with cash and valuables, at Wahndo bandits intercepted Faisal and deprived him of Rs60 thousands, three cell phones and gold ornaments on gunpoint, at Ghakkar robbers snatched Rs40,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments from Qamar, in Wazirabad City area dacoits took away Rs25,000, three cellphones and gold locket from Tauheed, in Tatlewali Aalam was deprived of Rs53,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments at gunpoint, in Qilla Didar Sing bandits snatched Rs52,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Aslam and in Satellite town swindlers took away Rs40,000, two cellphones and gold ornaments from a woman.

In Nowshera Virkan, robbers looted Rs100,000, three cellphones and gold ring from Fareed, in Sadar Gujranwala police station limit bandits snatched Rs45,000, three cellphones and locket set from Noor Muhammad, three armed men entered in the house of Nasir and decamped with Rs40,000, gold ornaments and three cellphones, in Kamoke Saddr area, dacoits took away Rs100,000, two cellphones from Malik Bashir and at Jinnah Road, Hammad was deprived of Rs40,000 and gold ornaments at gunpoint.

In Kamoke Saddr area, bandits snatched Rs70,000, two cellphones and gold ornaments from Abdul Wahid, in Dhulley area robbers intercepted Faisal and deprived him of Rs33,000, gold ornaments and two cellphones and at Wahndo dacoits took away Rs65,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments from Moeen.

in theft incidents, unknown thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses of Adnan, Naveed, Atif, Moeez, jehangir, Rashid, Manzoor Cheema, Naeem, and Shahzad.