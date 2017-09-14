ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court on Wednesday issued notices to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz to appear before the court on September 19 in Flagship Investments reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over their alleged corruption through 16 offshore companies.

On the submission of prosecutor NAB Judge Mohammad Bashir of the Accountability Court Islamabad issued notices to the accused to appear before the court on 19th of this month so that the proceedings into the case could be initiated.

The court would provide copies of the reference to the accused on the day, and then fix date for their indictment in the corruption charges and further proceedings would be initiated.

The NAB prosecutor had removed the technical objections on the reference a day before, and submitted the final interim reference before the court.

The prosecutor also submitted additional documents in the case in the court.

The prosecutor informed the court that they had yet to receive some documents under the mutual legal assistance with some countries and as soon as they would receive those evidence, the same would be attached with the reference.

The Flagship Investments reference against former premier Nawaz Sharif and his two sons pertains to 16 offshore companies and the transfer of funds and purchase of properties through these offshore companies, which the accused failed to justify in the light of their known sources of income.

Earlier, the national anti-graft watchdog filed four references against members of the Sharif family and the finance minister in compliance with the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Three of four references were returned after court registrar Ahmed Mushtaq Qureshi found technical errors in them and directed the NAB to file them after rectifying the errors. The references returned were about the Sharif family’s flats in a posh London locality, Al-Azizia Steel Mill and owning assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

Three references were filed under Section 9A of NAB Ordinance 1999 along with its 14 sub-clauses, which is about transferring assets through illegal means.

Section 31A has also been incorporated in a reference against deposed PM’s daughter Maryam Nawaz for impeding the probe into the family’s offshore properties, who could face imprisonment for three years.

Another reference was filed against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in compliance with the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case under Section 14C for possessing assets beyond the known sources of his income.

A five-judge bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan on July 28th announced its judgment in Panama Papers case, disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister.