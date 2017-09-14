MULTAN-Over 8,000 cops will be deployed in Multan division to secure Muharram processions and congregations while army troops will be stand-by on Muharram 9 and 10 to cope with any emergency, security officers said.

The officers of security agencies were attending a meeting of divisional peace committee here at Circuit house on Wednesday.

Commissioner Multan division Bilal Ahmad Butt said that security would be put on red alert during Muharram processions and congregations while those delivering provocative or hate speeches would be dealt with sternly, he said. Chairing the meeting, the Commissioner added that the terrorists were acting upon foreign agenda and they had no connection with Islam. He said that Islam taught us the lesson of love and humanity. “The clerics have a very important role in current situation and they can tell the true teachings of Islam to the youth through their sermons,” he added.

He said that all the deputy commissioners had been issued a direction to get the routes of Muharram processions cleared of encroachments besides immediate repair of roads. He added that security cameras and walkthrough gates would be installed at all majalis venues while the processions would be monitored from air.

He said that the peace committee was the only platform that could disseminate the message of love, affection and harmony. He said that the nefarious designs of anti-Pakistan elements would be foiled on Muharram.

Speaking on the occasion, the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Azam Taimoori said that over 8,000 cops would be deployed in Multan division to secure Muharram processions and majalis. He added that security back up from Pakistan Army would also be available and in case of emergency army troops would be called. He asked the clerics to immediately contact peace committee in case of any unpleasant incident.

Renowned cleric Qari Hanif Jalindhri said that the clerics should send out a message that terrorism is haram in Islam. He stressed upon the clerics and civil society to play an active role for maintaining peace in the country during sensitive religious events.

Later, the participants of the meeting adopted a unanimous resolution, condemning massacre of Rohingya Muslims in Burma.

Addressing a meeting of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), the commissioner said that the town is going to get a big 500-bed hospital and a museum as the work on both the projects will begin in next financial year, disclosed Bilal Ahmad Butt, Commissioner Multan division.

The Commissioner added that work on sewerage master plan had also begun and Multan would get a new sewerage system at a cost of Rs. 4.6 billion. He further revealed that the solid waste management system was being outsources while MDA would soon launch a new housing project. He said that Multan Gymkhana would be established on 50 acres of land while work on Safari Park had also begun. “Reconstruction and repair of city roads will begin within few days. We’ll leave no stone unturned to make Multan a model city,” he added.

He said that funds worth Rs. 250 million had been released to the MDA, Highways department and Municipal Corporation for the repair and patch work of city roads while another Rs. 150 million would soon be released for the beautification of parks and provision of facilities at these places. He disclosed that initially four city roads would be declared model roads and all shops and businesses on these roads would be asked to install billboards of the same size. He declared that all encroachments from these roads would be eliminated.

The Commissioner disclosed that a new programme was being launched for the promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises under which loans worth up to Rs10 million would be give on three per cent mark up for five years. He added that a total of Rs. 50 billion would be advanced as soft loans in three year period which would bring an economic revolution in the region. “This loan will be advanced through State Bank,” he added.

The Commissioner further revealed that fund worth Rs10 billion had been allocated with the collaboration of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and Akhuwat Bank for the promotion of tax free investments in cottage industry. “Loans will be given to craftsmen and disabled citizens besides allocation of funds for the promotion of agri business,” he added.