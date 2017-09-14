PESHAWAR - Awami National Party (ANP)’s sponsored All Parties Conference on Fata reforms will be held in Islamabad on Thursday (today).

The ANP said it has invited all political and religious parties to discuss and review what the federal government had so far done on Fata reforms. The event aims to update each others also on reforms, which the federal cabinet has already approved recently.

In the end, the APC will pass resolutions demanding the government to accelerate work on reforms process so that to bring Fata, an ever-neglected region, into the mainstream, which is only possible after making the tribal belt as part of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the party office bearers said.

The ANP is confident that the sitting will be attended by all those who have been invited, as time has come to move forward and make turn this dream into reality by integrating Fata into the KP prior to coming general elections.

=======