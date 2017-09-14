Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said China, Iran and Turkey have acknowledged Pakistan's sacrifices in the war against terrorism during his visit to these countries, reported Radio Pakistan.

In an interview, he said China, Iran and Turkey agreed that there is no military solution to the problem in Afghanistan and the issue should be resolved politically.

He said it was agreed during these visits that lasting peace in Afghanistan is important for stability of the region and vowed to continue working together for peace in Afghanistan.

Khawaja Asif said India is investing in Afghanistan along the border of Pakistan and we have serious reservations about it.

He said he would hold meetings with world leaders including Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, during his visit to the United States soon.