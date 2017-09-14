Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in contempt of court case today.

Earlier, the commission reserved its decision of the case.

Furthermore, ECP has ordered Imran Khan to appear on September 25th and submit surety of Rs 1lakh. The ECP had also ordered PTI Chairman to appear today in personal capacity.

His lawyer, Babar Awan argued in front of commission that Imran Khan just came back from abroad hence could not appear. Upon that petitioner, Akbar S Babar's lawyer stated that Imran Khan knew about the summons but he does not respect the commission hence refused to appear.

Meanwhile, talking to mediaBabar Awan stated that bailable warrants are just like summons which involves surety.