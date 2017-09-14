KAMALIA-People living along areas at bank of River Ravi complained about erosion caused by overflow of the river which, they said, has destroyed their crops spread over hundreds of acres of land.

The report of a survey conducted by The Nation reveals that residents of Tara Haveli, Khan da Chak, Mal Fatyana and other areas adjacent to River Ravi are faced with a great ordeal due to erosion caused by overflow of the river. Talking to The Nation, residents of the areas said that it has destroyed their crops spread over hundreds of acres of land. They said that majority of the farmers have lost their earnings and have been displaced due to floods.

The demanded the government take effective steps for the rehabilitation of the affectees and raise the embankment along the river so that destruction due to overflow could be avoided.