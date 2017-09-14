KHYBER AGENCY - Political Agent Khalid Mehmood handed over food packages and cash grants to the families of the seventeen tribesmen abducted by unidentified armed men a week back.

The PA during his visit to Abdulkhad area of tehsil Landi Kotal on Wednesday expressed sympathies with the affected families over the shocking incident. Assistant Political Agent (APA) Landi Kotal Niaz Muhammad, other administration officials and elders of the area also accompanied the PA. They visited homes of the effected families and expressed grief over the incident. He assured them that the administration would leave no stone unturned for early release of the abductees.

Seven among the seventeen abducted tribesmen belong to one family while five belong to another. Local residents said that most of the abducted persons were sole bread earners of their families.

It is believed that the abductees have been shifted to Afghanistan. A few days back, a delegation of local elders set off on a journey to Nangarhar province of the neighbouring country to seek help of the area elders in securing release of the abducted men. Since then, there has been no news about the delegation or success of their effort.