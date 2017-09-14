ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three members of Afghan group during search operation involved in human trafficking.

According to reports, Arif Hussain of Islamabad had complained to FIA about his son Muhammad Rizwan being smuggled to Turkey via Iran where he was tortured. FIA carried out search operation and arrested 3 human traffickers.

The names of the arrested are Asad Ullah Khan, Faiz Ullah and Umar Khan. Further information is being ascertained from Afghan foreign office in this regard. According to FIA officials, the group is involved in smuggling Pakistanis into other countries.

This group demanded 20,000 Euro for recovery of Rizwan.