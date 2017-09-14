ATTOCK - Christiane Fladt, a German tourist and mountaineer on Wednesday urged youth to explore peaks of Pakistan which would open new horizons in their mind and soul. She was addressing students of Cadet College Hassanabdal in a function organised in her honour organised by the college’s Adventure Club to share her experiences and inspire young cadets to join adventure clubs. She talked to over 150 keen cadets and answered their questions. A teacher of English and Latin languages in Germany, Fladt, who has been living in Pakistan since 2003, informed: “I wish you could take your time out and engage in hiking and trekking whenever you can and explore the nature. It will give you self-confidence and courage you never experienced before”.

While terming the Northern areas of Pakistan a paradise on earth, she called upon the young cadets to make expedition which would take them to a new world full of natural beauty, adventure and passion. She said that most of the students as well as youth are not aware of rich mountaineering and trekking potential of Northern Areas especially Hunza-Nagar with its spectacular scenery and surrounding mountains give them many spiritual things that would help them in practical life.