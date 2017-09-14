SARGODHA - The classes have been started at the new building of Girls Degree College near Mela Mandi Ground here on Tuesday.

The building has been constructed at a cost of a Rs140 million and completed within a short period, said acting Commissioner Sargodha Division Liaqat Ali Chattha on the occasion of the commencement of 1st year classes.

He said that the government was paying heed to the provision of education. Quality education is utmost priority of the Punjab government, he said. He added that philanthropists played a key roll to complete the mega project owing to facilitate the female students of the vicinity. He lauded the efforts of Director of Dar-e-Arqam School System for donating furniture for the college. He disclosed that another degree college for women was going to be planned at Satellite Town.

MPA Nadia Aziz said that construction of the college building was 15-year long dream which now has been materialised. He stressed upon the teachers to deliver the quality education to the students and build their character. Director Collages Rana Mehboob said that the college would be beneficial for the female students for getting education at their doorsteps.